gabbar-singh-combo:-pawan-kalyan-and-harish-shankar-to-team-up-again-for-another-entertainer!

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 11: 12 [IST]

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is winning hearts these days with his unabated support and donations to the central and state government’s Coronavirus relief funds. The actor, who is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab after staying away from the cine world for two years, has indeed all attention of the mass with the ongoing situation. Well, as per a recent rumour, Pawan will be a part of a mass entertainer after the courtroom drama. The movie will be helmed by Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar. Reports suggest that the director is right now busy penning down a powerful script for PSPK 28, to suit the stardom of the actor. It is also said that the actor had approached the director to work on a story for him. Interestingly, Harish, during a press interaction had revealed that he is working on a script but had not confirmed if it was for the Power Star or not. If everything goes on track, the actor-director duo will surely make an impactful entry at the theatres. On a related note, Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab makers have pushed the release date of the film due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier there were reports that the movie might hit the theatres in June 2020. Also, the makers were already planning to postpone the date, keeping in mind the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections. Directed by Venu Sriram, the last leg of the film’s shoot is still to finish. Bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood hit Pink. Pawan will be reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the drama, which will also feature Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Naresh in pivotal roles. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab Postponed Due To Coronavirus?