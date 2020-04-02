g-eazy’s-retro-styled-‘still-be-friends’-video-with-tory-lanez-and-tyga-is-wildly-nsfw

If you want to watch G-Eazy‘s new, retro-styled video for “Still Be Friends” featuring Tory Lanez and Tyga, I regret to inform you that you won’t find it here. In fact, if you do want to watch it, you’ll have to hit one of the internet’s most notorious websites: PornHub. No, we aren’t linking to it — I’m sure you know the way.

That’s right: The new video is available only on PornHub, and for good reason — the video’s cast includes a plethora of “Vixen Angels,” the official brand ambassadors for the popular Vixen site. The faces may or may not be familiar to you, but the girls dance and cavort around the three rappers as they perform the track in the “Vixen Villa,” a parodic reference to the Playboy Mansion.

The video’s concept pays homage to the mansion’s heyday in the 1970s, from the rappers’ stylings — G-Eazy rocks a suitably creepy mustache, while Tory gets into the turtleneck-and-medallion look — to the grainy filter that gives the video the look of old documentary footage from the time. Compton rapper YG also makes a cameo appearance, but you likely won’t be looking out for him in the first place.

While G-Eazy’s partnerships with both Vixen and PornHub may seem like nothing more than an excuse to frolic with semi-naked women, as it turns out, there’s a strategic aspect as well. With P-Hub’s traffic on the rise thanks to coronavirus quarantines, it’s an inventive workaround to maximize the number of eyeballs on the clip. G-Eazy is also helping out in other ways, providing free meals to Bay Area kids for the rest of the month.

You can check out the safe-for-work version of the video above. The other one can be found on Vixen’s Pornhub page.