future’s-‘beast-mode’-mixtape-is-finally-available-to-stream

In 2015, Future and iconic Atlanta trap producer Zaytoven released the aptly-titled Beast Mode. While the project was celebrated by hip-hop heads the riotous nine-track mixtape was never officially made available to stream. That is, until today.

Future finally released the record on all major streaming platforms. The Zaytoven-produced project originally dropped as part of a mixtape trilogy, following 2014’s Monster and preceding 2015’s 56 Nights. Beast Mode notably features the single “Real Sisters” as well as the Juvenile-featuring “Aintchu.”

In an interview with Boombox in 2015, Zaytoven shed some light on their collaborative process. Noting that “the work was done in two to three days […] We might’ve gotten 40 songs done as we were putting this tape together. That’s us doing songs back-to-back. I make a beat, he raps to it…And we’d do it all over again. We might do 10 songs a day.”

Its unclear what prompted this digital release, but last year the producer teased fans that another collaborative Zaytoven-Future mixtape could be on the way.

You can stream Beast Mode below.

