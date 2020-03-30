future,-stephon-marbury-and-more-celebs-donate-face-masks-to-hospital-workers

Future and Stephon Marbury (Credit: Getty Images)

While the world continues to pray for the coronavirus crisis to end, several celebs such as Rihanna, Future, Stephon Marbury and others are stepping up to help out how they can.

Rihanna already donated $5 million to various organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic through her Clara Lionel Foundation and sent much-needed protective equipment to NY hospitals.

Now, folks like Future and others are doing their part. The “Mask Off” rapper is partnering with Atlanta Sewing Style through his foundation, TheFreeWishes Foundation to make and deliver face masks to hospital workers.

“As most people adapt to the new normal of staying quarantined to protect themselves from the coronavirus, healthcare professionals do not have this privilege,” the foundation said in a statement. “In addition, they do not even have enough supplies to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus.”

The foundation is run by Future’s sister Tia Wilburn-Anderson.

“It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year,” she said.

Former NY Knicks player, Stephon Marbury, shared a social media video over the weekend explaining his intention to donate 10 million masks to hospital workers. The former NBA star who now lives in China explained why he’s so committed to helping out.

“At the end of the day, I am from Brooklyn. This is something that is close and dear to my heart as far as being able to help New York,” he said.

“I have family there in Coney Island, a lot of family who are affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time.”

He also warned folks against going out without a mask in another post.

Over the weekend, tons of celebrities raised money for causes supporting COVID-19 relief efforts by participating in the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday. Alicia Keys, H.E.R., and more performed songs from their own homes to raise money for organizations on the front lines.

“This song is like a prayer…I hope that we remember how resilient we are and how we defy the odds,” Keys said at the top of her performance. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all first responders and medical professionals that are risking their lives to keep us safe. We’re so grateful.”