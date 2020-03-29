future-partners-with-an-organization-to-donate-masks-to-workers-and-patients-from-a-hospital

Future is reportedly teaming up with an organization to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Shade Room has more details on the issue, and you can check them out below.

The rapper is the latest celebrity to join the fight against the Covid-19.

It’s been revealed that Future and his organization, Freewishes Foundation, have just teamed up with a sewing company, Atlanta Sewing Style, in order to donate to hospitals and patients in a campaign, ‘Mask On.’

TSR mentions a press release that revealed the fact that FreeWishes Foundation highlighted the importance of helping the community.

‘It is important to my brother, Future and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year,’ according to Tia-Wilburn Anderson, Future’s sister and co-founder of the foundation.

TSR votes info from CNN and reveals that ‘Atlanta Sewing Style has created a team of 500 to make and deliver the masks. It is unknown how many masks will be made, at this time.’

Someone said: ‘Omg I thought it was about to say he had Corona.’

People are not really praising his gesture due to all the drama that he’s involved in regarding his baby mamas and kids.

A follower said: ‘He should worry about his kids around the world as well,’ and someone else posted this: ‘But his kids ain’t getting taken care of according to his..nvm thank u Future 😘.’

One other commenter said: ‘He needs to partner with the DNA company so we can see if they are his kids his lol.’

Another follower posted this: ‘Somebody need to donate him some condoms. Favor for favor.’

Someone else said: ‘But he won’t partner with his children’s mothers and raise his kids…. hmm.’

Future made headlines not too long ago in relation to one of his alleged baby mamas.

Eliza Reign, a woman who is the supposed mother of one of Future’s disputed children, recently claimed that the ‘Life Is Good’ lyricist was attempting to sabotage her financially with their ongoing legal battle.



