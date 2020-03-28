future-is-donating-masks-to-healthcare-workers-&-coronavirus-patients-in-atlanta

Future will be donating masks to Atlanta’s healthcare workers and patients affected by Covid-19. The rapper’s non-profit, FreeWishes Foundation announced that it has teamed up with Atlanta Sewing Style for the aptly titled #MaskOn Campaign.

The masks will be hand-made by Atlanta Sewing Style’s network of over 500 local sewers and designers, before being delivered to Atlanta hospitals. “Our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them,” Future’s mother and FreeWishes co-founder Stephanie Jester said in a press release.

“It is important to my brother, Future, and I that we are of service to our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year,” said co-founder Tia-Wilburn Anderson. Find out more about the #MaskOn Campaign here.

