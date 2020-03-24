Fusion Outfits Of Parth Samthaan That You Can Copy

Festivals include cleaning the house, making delicious and mouth-watering food, enjoying parties and celebrating with loved ones, but there is also the most important thing that most of us love to do and it is shopping for the new clothes that we want to make memories in!

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Parth Samthaan has been in the public eye and the complete focus of admirers since his big break in the TV serial which was then screened on Voot. The show gained a lot of popularity, leading to the popularity of its stars as well and Parth started gaining admiration on his looks since back then.

Currently, Parth Samthaan is the lead actor in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay daily soap, alongside Erica Fernandez. He is one of the most sophisticated television actors who looks great in whatever he wears. The actor is also a social media sensation with over 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

It is very rare to watch actors like Parth evolve in terms of their style. Usually, we see actors sticking to just one style of clothing that they call their style. But Parth seems to be versatile enough to be able to carry off whatever he chooses to wear. We hope to see more of Parth shortly, experimenting with more styles and fusion outfits, so we always have something to admire about the star.

Parth always wears a perfect blend of elegant, stylish, class and ethnic when it comes to attend any function or shoot or on a vacay. Take a look.