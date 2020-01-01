fury-as-sydney-goes-ahead-with-fireworks-display-amid-deadly-bushfires

December 31, 2019 | 9: 32pm

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House in the midnight display during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Getty Images

Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display went ahead as planned — despite calls for officials to scrap the show in light of the wildfires tearing through Australia.

Some 280,000 people had signed a petition calling for the display to be cancelled, and for the money to be used to fight the bushfires instead.

The petition, called “Say NO to FIREWORKS NYE 2019,” said the show “may traumatize some people” who are dealing with “enough smoke in the air.”

At least 11 people have been killed in the infernos, which are continuing to rage across the states of Victoria and New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital.

The skies above Sydney were cloaked in smoke from the nearby blazes as throngs of people packed into the harbor to watch the world-famous spectacle Tuesday.

But not everyone was happy.

“My parents’ are without power, their town is cut off, and the southerly is blowing another fire towards them. A fireworks show feels like a huge slap in the face,” tweeted @_mtau.

Added @Bizniz203: “This is absolutely disgusting with the continent burning to the ground.”

“Is Sydney seriously still getting fireworks tonight when half our country is on fire,” tweeted @swiftyshaz13.

The rubble of buildings sits on the ground after they were destroyed by fire in Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia on January 1, 2020. EPA

Sydney Mayor Clover Moore defended the display, by arguing that planning for the fireworks began 15 months ago, most of the budget had already been allocated and that they even were a boost to NSW’s economy.

“Many people have already flown in and paid for hotels and restaurants, travelling from all over the world to be here for tonight’s New Year’s Eve,” Moore told reporters.

The celebration would “give hope to people at a terrible time,” she said.

The city had to get an exemption from the total fire ban to hold the fireworks show.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he supported the decision to go ahead with the display.

In his new year’s message he acknowledged a “tough past 12 months with the terrible bushfires that have claimed the lives of so many Australians,” before moving on to reasons he believed the nation should be optimistic.

“One thing we can always celebrate in Australia is that we live in the most amazing country on earth and the wonderful Aussie spirit that means that we will always overcome whatever challenges we face,” he said.

“That we will always look optimistically into our future.”

“There’s no better place to raise kids anywhere on the planet, and we’re all so grateful that we can live in this amazing country, and that’s something we can always give thanks for as we enter into their new year.”

By Tuesday evening, the bushfires had reached Western Sydney, about 19 miles from the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

With Post wires