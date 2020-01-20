furious-tweeple-bash-saif-ali-khan-for-history-knowledge:-kept-his-son’s-name-taimur-and-teaching-us

Saif Ali Khan in Sacred Games.Twitter

Actors generally remain tight-lipped on the ongoing political events across the country or even when it comes to speaking or correcting a part of history. But Saif Ali Khan, whose recent release ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is doing a great job at the box office came under the scanner of Twitterati who bashed him for naming his song Taimur even though he called himself a history buff.

Twitterati lashes out

“He kept his son name after Islamic invadors taimur, and now teaching us, BTW films are Haram, so he is hara….i- Saif ali khan speaks about secularism democracy and politics caa protest tmov,” a user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“OK. Saif is a history buff and he knows that Taimur was a mass murderer…and he intentionally chose that name for his son because he wants him to become a mass murderer too…democracy hai bhai…jo marzi soch lo aur jo marzi naam rakh lo,” another tweeted.

While some went ahead calling the actor an antinational, some criticised him for naming his children Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur even though Kareena is a Punjabi.

Saif believes what’s shown in the film is not history

Saif fell prey to trolls online after his interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra was released online. In the tete-a-tete, he commented on playing a “delicious” role of Mughal general Udaybhan Singh but maintained a firm stance that the film is not showing history.

“I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history; I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was,” he said.

Moreover, he conflicted with the idea of India saying that “I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it.”

Reacting to this statement, an angry user on Twitter had written, “There wasn’t a concept of India till British came.” ~ Saif Ali Khan, did they name ‘East India Company’ after your daughter’s name?”

The ‘Omkara’ actor also explained that he would love to make films that would say “hey this is what history is” but helplessness takes him over as this is what runs!

Tanhaji collection

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. It depicts the titular character’s attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

While the historical drama locked horns with Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chhapaak’ at the box office, it managed to bring in the audience in huge numbers and has earned over Rs. 140 crore in nine days of its run.