‘furious’-kangana-ranaut-to-hrithik-roshan:-salman-got-pissed-and-started-abusing-me-(throwback)

Kangana Ranaut’s claims of being in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan had left the entire nation shocked. However, what made more news was her allegedly leaked emails to Hrithik Roshan where she spoke about industry’s worst kept secrets, affairs and whatnot. In one such mail, Kangana had even written allegedly to Hrithik that Salman had gotten pissed with her when she refused his film and had even abused her.

“You went for Big Boss. That’s great, it’s good to give BB that post-release promotion. I am glad you didn’t meet SK [Salman Khan]. He’s weird. When I said no to that film, he said, ‘Kareena was doing that film, but I gave it to you because it won’t help her, but it can make your career’.

My jaw dropped. Is he crazy? Kareena’s role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan will make my career? Which world does he live in? Which of his heroine’s career is made?

Everyone told me not to do it. And I am loved because I never worked with him. Does he even know, people who have put their money on me, directors, producers, studios pleaded with me not to do his films because it will harm my brand. He used to make fun of me. Once he told me, why do you act so much? People like you end up nowhere. Look at Katrina, she is the perfect actress material; looks good and keeps her mouth shut. I told him he is very 19th-century, and I am not interested in becoming Katrina or Salman. He got pissed and started abusing me. After that we didn’t see his face for two years. He called, messaged, but I never replied. Then he called me for his birthday, I told you about that time I saw him for five minutes. After Queen, he has been wanting to meet me, but I just don’t feel like it, and this film offer is just a desperate attempt. This is the thing with unpleasant people, you just don’t want to see them,” as published in Deccan Chronicle.

Kangana’s marriage plans

While Kangana was not comfortable with the idea of marriage and was apprehensive about finding someone who is on the same intellectual plain as her, her views seem to have changed. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kangana has said, “Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level. However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari (husband of Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now.”