furious-backlash-to-french-open-move-spirals

The world has never been in the situation it is facing right now due to COVID-19. Sport around the globe has been in chaos and tennis has shut down for six weeks. Two huge events were cancelled Indian Wells which has an economic impact of $US400million during its two weeks, and Miami.

Now tennis has been shaken by one of the four biggest tournaments in the world, the French Open. The season’s second major is being postponed but it’s the pomposity of the French Federation doing a land grab and unilaterally claiming another two weeks for themselves that has caused a stir.

The French Open was originally scheduled for 24 May to 7 June. It is now 20 September to 4 October and starts only six days after the end of the US Open. Never have two majors been so close to one another and adding to the dissention is the fact that players are travelling to two different continents and playing on two vastly different surfaces with no lead-up event to the second one in such a short space of time.

That will make it just that bit tougher for Australia’s world No.1 Ash Barty as she tries to defend her French Open title.

France is in lockdown and the French Federation (FFT) says it was very difficult, in fact next to impossible, for the preparations of the three-week event (including qualifying) to continue. Earlier in the week the tournament director and former top player Guy Forget said it was going to be touch-and-go for the French Open.

In a statement from the FFT they said this was an important period in its history, and since the progress of the stadium’s modernisation (the centre court now has a retractable roof) means the tournament can be held at this time, the FFT was keen to maintain the 2020 tournament. They went on to say the decision was made in the interest of both the community of professional tennis players, whose 2020 season has already been compromised, and of the many fans of tennis and Roland-Garros. Controversial FFT President Bernard Giudicelli said : “We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this UNPRECEDENTED situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety.”

There is no question whatsoever that it is vital for world tennis that all four majors – Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open are played every single year but what the French have done has shocked the entire sport. They consulted with no one nor any of the sport’s governing bodies, the ATP, the WTA or the ITF, before laying claim to the new dates.

Their arrogant decision has a direct impact on ten tournaments and an indirect impact on another three. One of those directly affected on the men’s side is the Laver Cup which has Tennis Australia, the USTA and the ATP as partners, and on the women’s side one of the events is ironically in Wuhan, the city that gave life to coronavirus.

The players have no objection to the French Open moving; all want to be able to play the tournament, but the arrogance has got them.

It’s the four majors that are the crucial limbs of the sport and it is at these four cornerstones where the players make the most prizemoney, garner the most ranking points and are projected with the most attention.

The Laver Cup has come out defiant and furious, which are probably understating their mood and said they are “assessing the situation. The organisers made it clear that all parties, from players to staff to fans and this year’s host city of Boston that “we intend to hold Laver Cup 2020 as currently scheduled”.

The USTA also issued a statement rebuking the FFT: “At a time when the world is coming together, we recognize that such a decision should not be made unilaterally, and therefore the USTA would only do so in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup.”

We wait to see where who fires the next salvo.