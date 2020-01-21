‘furious’-ajay-devgn-about-walking-out-of-kapil’s-show:-we-left-as-he-had-not-reached-sets-(throwback)

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













There was a phase when several of Kapil Sharma Show’s episodes were postponed or cancelled due to his being unavailable. It was said that Kapil had often even failed to inform the makers and the guests about his delay or that he will not turn up.

Ajay Devgn also had a similar experience. Along with his team of Baadshaho, Ajay had reached Kapil Sharma Show’s sets to promote his film. However, he had to leave when Kapil did not turn up even after several hours of waiting.

Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma

Ajay’s take

Talking about it, Ajay Devgn had said, “Shows have been cancelled quite a number of times. I really don’t know what happened exactly. But reports said that we left the sets in anger. We did not leave in anger. We left as he had not reached the sets till then. He’s a friend. When I’ll talk to him next, we’ll get to know what was wrong. Kapil must have had some problem. But I really don’t know. So, if there is anger or not, I can’t really answer your question.”

In his defence, Kapil Sharma had told Bombay Times, “Ajay (Devgn) sir can’t be upset with me either, we share birthdays. I haven’t been able to speak with him as he is busy travelling, but there is no bad blood.”

Vidya Balan, Kapil Sharma

When Vidya walked out

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal were also made to wait for several hours, post which they left the sets. There was a time when a furious Vidya Balan had walked out of the show after being made to wait for six hours. As per an India Today report, Vidya Balan had come to promote her film – Begun Jaan – but was made to wait for close to six hours without any update of when exactly would Kapil turn up for the shoot. After staying patient and waiting for over six hours, Vidya lost her cool and walked out.

But Kapil came soon after and called Vidya up. Kapil not only requested her to come back but even apologized to her for the delay. While many other celebs would have refused to come back, it was Vidya’s regard for Kapil that made her return. The duo shot for a fabulous episode together and left us with many memorable moments.