🔥Funny Zoom backgrounds from the world of pop culture, from Hogwarts and Friends to the BBC interrupting girl🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Zoom has swiftly become an essential for many over the self-isolation period, with offices, schools and even friends turning to the group video call app to talk with one another.

Besides allowing people to communicate, many users have also been having fun with a feature that allows you to customise your own background with any photo or video of your choice.

While some people have opted for their home background (tidy up, Martin!) others have been getting creative.

Some have poked fun at people stockpiling at supermarkets by changing their background to piles of stacked toilet rolls, while others have found a way to bunk off work by looping a video of themselves sitting at their desk.

Here are a few more ideas for your next Zoom meeting from the world of pop culture – memes and all.

Little girl storming in on a BBC interview

Everybody remembers the moment Professor Robert E. Kelly’s little daughter stormed into his room during his interview with the BBC.

The moment, which went viral worldwide, saw the toddler toss a door open and stomp confidently into the room dressed in a yellow jumper as he attempted to give his expert opinion on matters in North Korea.

A few Zoom users have chosen to use the still of his daughter slamming open the door, while another went above and beyond and clipped the entire video.

Love Island

Any Love Island fan will instantly recognise the beachy backgrounds from the contestants’ confessionals, which features a sandy view and blue and white cushions on a chair.

Although the show might not be on the air at the moment, at least you can pretend to be one of its contestants.

Hogwarts

Easily one of the most recognisable buildings for any pop culture fan, you can’t go wrong with good old Hogwarts.

The Oscar selfie

In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres broke a Twitter record when she hosted the Oscars and asked celebrities to get into her selfie.

Including the likes of Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep, you too could be a part of awards show history if you make it your background.

The This is Fine meme

This cartoon meme has skyrocketed in popularity recently.

Depicting a cartoon dog in a hat sitting calmly at a table declaring “This is fine” as the room burns down around it – a Twitter user kindly did the legwork and created a background template for users to add on Zoom.

Tower of Sauron

Live in another realm altogether by swapping your background to Mordor’s infamous tower from Lord of the Rings.

With the eye of Sauron watching over your colleagues, their productivity might just skyrocket.

Beyonce and Jay-Z

In the music video for their song APEST, Beyonce and Jay-Z stood on either side of the Mona Lisa in the Louvre and stared down the cameras.

The moment, which has been turned into memes online, also happens to provide the perfect Zoom background for any member of the Beyhive.

Monica’s apartment from Friends

There’s a huge number of iconic backgrounds to choose from in Friends, but nothing is as iconic as Monica’s eclectic flat.

The Krusty Krab

The restaurants might be shut, but you’ll still be able to rock up to Spongebob Squarepants’ diner.

The Office

A little subtler, the American version of this show has two frequently used backgrounds for its characters in the mockumentary – a white wall and blinds in the fictional Dunder Miflin paper company, as well as the office of Steve Carell’s character Michael.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shantay, you’ll stay one of the funniest on your team if you rock the glamorous catwalk stage from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Shining

The Shining is coming to Sky Cinema

One of the most iconic moments of cinema is when Jack Nicholson breaks down the door in The Shining, leaving Shelly Duvall screaming as she hides in a corner of the bathroom.

Take the horror out of it by taking Nicholson’s place.