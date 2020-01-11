funeral-of-uda-victim-glen-quinn-to-take-place-on-wednesday







Glen Quinn

The funeral of UDA murder victim Glen Quinn will take place in Carrickfergus on Wednesday.

Mr Quinn (47) was beaten to death at his Ashleigh Park flat on January 5, after a confrontation with a senior figure in the terror group’s south-east Antrim unit.

Police arrested three people on suspicion of murder, who have all been released pending further investigation.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent, a 39-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a 47-year-old woman on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A family notice said Mr Quinn was the beloved son of Ellen and the late James.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at 2pm on Wednesday in Joymount Presbyterian Church, Carrickfergus, with committal at Roselawn Crematorium.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said Mr Murphy was well-known in Carrickfergus, had no known enemies or any obvious reason for anyone to harm him.

Belfast Telegraph