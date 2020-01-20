funds-plea-to-have-newtownards-shore-crash-victim-katarzyna-kowzan-flown-home

The partner of a woman who died after her car veered off the road and landed on a Co Down beach is seeking help to lay her to rest in her native homeland.

The body of Katarzyna Kowzan (46), known as Kasia and originally from Poland, was discovered a short distance from the vehicle which landed on its roof in Newtownards on Saturday morning.

The mum-of-one’s blue Vauxhall Astra left the Portaferry Road near Teal Rocks before a resident eventually raised the alarm at around 9am.

However, it’s unclear when exactly the incident happened.

Kasia’s heartbroken sister Paulina Kowzan said her “beautiful sister” had been missing since Friday evening.

“Kasia was very healthy and careful,” she told this newspaper.

“She was a loving mum to Maja and a loving sister to me and her brother.