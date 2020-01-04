fuming-pug-frank-takes-revenge-on-his-owner-by-pooing-on-her-favourite-things

Frank the pug has found a rather effective way of expressing his annoyance at his owner, Holly Munoz: Pooing on her favourite things.

Seven-year-old pug Frank takes revenge on Holly whenever he’s upset or annoyed, leaving his poop inside her shoe, on her pillow, inside her makeup bag or even on a box of crackers.

Holly, 40, first noticed the habit when she returned home after a holiday last year to find Frank had taken a dump on her pillow.

She was convinced he did it to prove a point after he was left with a dogsitter.

Since then, the dog has repeated his dirty protest tactic 15 times, despite being completely housetrained.

Holly, an assistant charity director from Kentucky, US, said: ‘You name it, Frank’s pooed on it.

‘He has incredible aim. He definitely does it on purpose, he wants to make sure we know he’s angry.

‘One time, I came back from a trip and he had pooed on my crackers and in my makeup bag.

‘He’s an angry pooer. If we go on vacation then he will poo on something.

‘I’ll probably spend the next seven years finding and cleaning up his angry poos.

‘I picked him out of a whole litter and made him a part of our family, and you can’t un-family someone just because they poo in your shoe.’

Holly, who’s mum to Olivia, 14, and Oliver, 11, reckons she’ll never be able to stop Frank from taking vengeance in the form of poo.

He knows it makes quite the statement, after all.

Holly said: ‘My son, Oliver, is his favourite person, they sleep together and they’re attached at the hip – so when he went to a sleepover Frank was annoyed and he pooed in my shoe.

‘We have three other dogs but we know it’s him every time. He doesn’t even have a guilt face, there’s no shame at all.

‘We foster dogs and we think he’ll do it if he feels slighted or because he wants more attention.

‘But I still love him. He is the most loving dog. He loves the kids and every time they aren’t here he’s beside himself.’

