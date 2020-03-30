full-winners-list-of-critics’-choice-film-awards:-gully-boy,-super-deluxe,-mallesham-bag-best-film

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11: 54 [IST]

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 11: 54 [IST]

Critics' Choice Film Awards which was supposed to take place on March 14, was cancelled due to the novel Coronavirus. The team of Critics' Choice Film Awards then decided to announce the winners digitally, last weekend. While the country is on lockdown, Critics' Choice Film Awards were announced with a live stream on social media and later the winners were shared by their Instagram account. Actors like Ranveer Singh and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan won the Best Actors Awards in Hindi. While Gully Boy bagged the Best Film and Best Director in Hindi, Bell Bottom in Kannada and Kumbalangi Nights in Malayam won Best Film honours of the year. Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and shared the news. He captioned the post as, "Film critics are hard to please, so this feels pretty awesome! 🙂 Thank you @criticschoicefilmawards and the entire @filmcriticsguild of India for honouring my work. #gullyboy 🙏🏽" Here's the full list of winners: Hindi: Best Actor Male- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy) Best Actor Female- Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni) Best Director- Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy) Best Film- Gully Boy Best Writing- Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15) Telugu: Best Actor Male- Nani (Jersey) Best Actor Female- Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby) Best Director- Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey) Best Film- Mallesham Best Writing- Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura) Tamil: Best Actor Male- Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe) Best Actor Female- Amala Paul (Aadai) Best Director- Thiagararajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe) Best Film- Super Deluxe Best Writing- Thiagararajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin, Neelan K Sekar (Super Deluxe) Bengali: Best Actor Male- Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara) Best Actor Female- Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos) Best Director- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar) Best Film- Kedara Best Writing- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar) Gujarati: Best Actor Male- Jayesh More (Hellaro) Best Actor Female- Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki) Best Director- Abhishek Shah (Hellaro) Best Film- Hellaro Best Writing- Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro) Kannada: Best Actor Male- Rishi (Kavaludaari) Best Actor Female- B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu) Best Director- Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom) Best Film- Bell Bottom Best Writing- Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom) Malayalam: Best Actor Male- Mammootty (Unda) Best Actor Female- Parvathy (Uyare) Best Director- Aashiq Abu (Virus) Best Film- Kumbalangi Nights Best Writing- Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights) Marathi: Best Actor Male- Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return) Best Actor Female- Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home) Best Director- Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa) Best Film- Dhappa Best Writing- Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)