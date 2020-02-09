full-transcript-of-“face-the-nation”-on-february-9,-2020

CBS News

February 9, 2020, 12:52 PM

Sanders criticizes Buttigieg for billionaire donors

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders @BernieSandersDemocratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg, @PeteButtigiegSenator Lindsey Graham, @LindseyGrahamSCAmbassador Cui Tiankai, @AmbCuiTiankaiClick here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.