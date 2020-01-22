full-one-minute-godfall-trailer-leaks-but-developer-says-it’s-old

Developer Counterplay has confirmed that a leaked gameplay trailer for PS5 exclusive Godfall is real but that the footage is a year old.

When Godfall was unveiled at The Game Awards last month it was all a bit of a shock, as even though it was nothing to do with Sony (Borderlands’ Gearbox are the publisher) it was the first footage ever of a PlayStation 5 game.

The announce trailer was extremely short though, and didn’t really explain anything, but this leaked footage reveals that it’s a third person melee combat game vaguely in the Dark Souls mould.

At first only a five second clip leaked, at which point it could’ve been a fake, but now a full minute long trailer has appeared on Reddit and Counterplay Games have confirmed it’s real.

[Godfall] [Video] – Full Internal Early 2019 Teaser. Metacritic Journos Scores are a Joke, No this Teaser does not Represent the End Quality. Remember “Get woke go broke” from PS4

There are two major caveats though, the first being that the trailer is over a year old and the second that it’s not PlayStation 5 footage anyway.

Still, it looks good, if a little generic, although even with this leaked trailer we still have no confirmed details to go on, beyond what you can infer from the footage.

The only game Counterplay has made before this is collectable card game Duelyst, but they’re a big team of 75 people, with games ranging from God Of War to Destiny 2 and Battlefield 3 in their collective CV.

Although Godfall is a console exclusive on PlayStation 5 it will also be released on PC, which according to rumours is also the fate for Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last Of Us Part 2 – and perhaps all future Sony games.

Godfall is supposed to be a PlayStation 5 launch game and out this year, although given the recent run of luck with release dates maybe it’s best not to take that as a definite.

Email gamecentral@metro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: PS5 will cost £449 and launch with Gran Turismo 7 claims rumour

MORE: Sony confirm they will not attend E3 2020; planning ‘hundreds’ of consumer events for PS5

MORE: No Xbox Series X exclusives till 2022 but PS5 will have them at launch





