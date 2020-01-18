full-extent-of-cash-crisis-facing-health-minister-laid-bare







Health Minister Robin Swann

The looming cash crisis for new Health Minister Robin Swann has been spelt out in a Department of Finance ‘factsheet’ – with almost £500m needed just to cope just for next year.

While the headline figure attached to the proposed financial package accompanying the New Decade, New Approach deal has been trumpeted as worth £2bn, the briefing paper from Finance Minister Conor Murphy’s office says that in reality it is much lower.

Spelling out the financial iceberg that lies ahead as Stormont tries to balance books and prioritise spending, the publication states the package will in fact see £760m of new funding over five years, when health needs at least £493m next year alone.

It states: “The Executive’s Budget for everyday spending this year (2019/20) is £530m less than pre-austerity levels (2010/11).

“Of the £2bn proposed by the British Government, half is future Barnett consequentials which would be received regardless of New Decade, New Approach.

“Of the remaining £1bn, some £240m is money previously committed under the Confidence and Supply Agreement. This leaves £760m of new funding potentially spread over five years.

“This would on average equate to £152m per year. The Department of Health indicates that the health service needs at least £493m next year alone (2020/21) to meet inescapable pressures including the recent pay award.”