full-cast-announced-for-amazon’s-lord-of-the-rings-tv-series

There’s no doubt that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series will become one of the biggest shows in the world when it airs – and now we know which actors will bring it to life.

The main cast for the show has finally been announced, with those starring including Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland) and Morfydd Clark (Dracula).

Other cast members include Owain Arthur, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Charlie Vickers.

Initially, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been set to star, but he was forced to pull out due to a scheduling conflict in December.

Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said, “After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series.

“These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”

The television adaptation of J.R.R Tolkien’s beloved universe will reportedly explore new storylines preceding the events of The Fellowship of the Ring – although further plot details have not yet been announced.

The first two episodes will be helmed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A Bayona, and will reportedly be filmed prior to a four- or five-month hiatus as the creative team look to see what is working.

An exact release date for the series is yet to be announced, but with production not beginning till later in the year it could still be a while before we see anything.