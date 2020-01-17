fulham-v-middlesbrough:-how-to-watch-the-championship-on-tv-and-live-stream

Fulham host Middlesbrough in a clash of sides on the up at Craven Cottage.
Scott Parker’s men had struggled through an indifferent winter, but three wins in five games have lifted spirits in west London.
- Watch Fulham v Middlesbrough with a NOW TV Sky Sports day pass
Middlesbrough looked in real danger of being sucked into a relegation battle but have lost just one of their last nine in all competition – including a four-game winning streak and a draw with Tottenham in the FA Cup.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Fulham v Middlesbrough game on TV and online.
Contents
What time is Fulham v Middlesbrough?
Fulham v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7: 45pm on Friday 17th January 2020.
How to watch Fulham v Middlesbrough on TV and live stream
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7: 00pm.
Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
- Find out more about the best Sky packages
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
- Grab a Sky Sports Day Pass for just £9.99
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
Both sides are in good shape ahead of this one, though Boro don’t boast a great record against the top sides.
Middlesbrough failed to beat any of the current top half sides in their first appearance against each team – though they have recorded recent victories over out-of-sorts duo West Brom and Preston.
Prediction: Fulham 1-0 Middlesbrough