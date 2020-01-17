fulham-v-middlesbrough:-how-to-watch-the-championship-on-tv-and-live-stream

Fulham host Middlesbrough in a clash of sides on the up at Craven Cottage.

Scott Parker’s men had struggled through an indifferent winter, but three wins in five games have lifted spirits in west London.

Middlesbrough looked in real danger of being sucked into a relegation battle but have lost just one of their last nine in all competition – including a four-game winning streak and a draw with Tottenham in the FA Cup.

What time is Fulham v Middlesbrough?

Fulham v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7: 45pm on Friday 17th January 2020.

How to watch Fulham v Middlesbrough on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7: 00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides are in good shape ahead of this one, though Boro don’t boast a great record against the top sides.

Middlesbrough failed to beat any of the current top half sides in their first appearance against each team – though they have recorded recent victories over out-of-sorts duo West Brom and Preston.

Prediction: Fulham 1-0 Middlesbrough