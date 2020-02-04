fulham-relegation-scars-run-deep-but-scott-parker-has-instilled-belief-in-his-talented-squad-again

To fully appreciate how much of a mess Fulham were in before Scott Parker took over as manager, you need only rewind to little over a year ago.

Fulham were languishing in the relegation places of the Premier League and striker Aboubakar Kamara had been arrested at the club’s training ground on suspicion of actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Fast forward 12 months and Kamara has been reintegrated into the squad and he even signed a new contract until the summer of 2024 in December.

The Frenchman’s journey back emphasises how Parker has steadied the ship at Fulham since taking permanent charge in the summer in what is his first job in management.

The frustration so far, however, has been that fans have only seen flashes of brilliance from a team blessed with an abundance of quality by Championship standards.

Promotion push: Scott Parker has steadied the ship at Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

Fulham have struggled for consistency, best summed up by their 4-0 demolition of Millwall in August — where they achieved recorded possession of 84.5 per cent and completed 934 passes — being followed up by a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.

The team shifting from fifth to first gear has happened within games, too, and on Saturday they were 3-0 up against Huddersfield after 31 minutes, only to be hanging on 3-2 at the end.

Their third goal summed up how few of their rivals can live with Fulham when they are at their best, as Aleksandar Mitrovic finished off a 28-pass move, but too often they have struggled to hit those heights.

Unsurprisingly, Mitrovic has shone in the Championship and is the league’s joint top scorer with 19 goals, which is particularly impressive, given Saturday was his first game since January 11.

That makes the Serbia striker a contender for Fulham’s player of the season, although it is someone at the other end of the pitch who has equally stolen the show.

Little was known of goalkeeper Marek Rodak (left), who has spent the past two years on loan at Rotherham, before the season started, but he has been outstanding.

More often than not, the 23-year-old keeps Fulham in games and saves them points, as their defensive issues from the Premier League still linger, although Michael Hector’s arrival back from loan has tightened them up at the back.

As Parked admitted in December, the scars from relegation run deep in his squad, but he is slowly healing their wounds.