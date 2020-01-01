fugitive-carlos-ghosn-‘met-lebanese-president’-after-fleeing-japan 

Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former Nissan chairman, is reported to have met with Lebanon’s president after his return, which, if confirmed, could elevate his escape from a cross-continent caper to a serious diplomatic incident.
The 65-year-old Brazil-born Lebanese businessman has said he escaped “injustice” in Japan, where he was on bail awaiting trial over financial misconduct charges. The story of his seemingly Houdini-like escape had him sneaking out of his home in Tokyo – which had been under 24-hour police surveillance – with a group of ex-special forces soldiers posing as a musical band.
His wife denied the more outlandish details reported first by Lebanese media, but declined to say exactly how he did manage to flee.
Carole Ghosn, 52, did however describe being reunited with her husband as the “best gift of my life.” According to sources quoted by Reuters news agency, Mr Ghosn was greeted warmly by President Michel Aoun on Monday after flying into Beirut via Istanbul by two private planes.
He was said to be “buoyant” and in a combative mood.
The businessman reportedly thanked Mr Aoun for the support he had given him and his family while he was in detention, the sources said. A spokesman for the president denied the allegation. Lebanese officials have said there would be no need to take legal measures against Mr Ghosn because he entered the country legally on a French passport, although Ghosn’s French, Lebanese, and Brazilian passports are with lawyers in Japan.
A source close to Mr Ghosn told the Telegraph last night that he was currently staying at his father-in-law’s house. It was also claimed that Mr Ghosn was visited daily during his house arrest by Lebanon’s ambassador to Japan. The claims suggest he might have had government help to plot his escape – reported to have been hatched over a three-month period – which, if true, threatens to damage relations between the two countries.
The once-revered Mr Ghosn is still widely regarded in Lebanon as something of a prodigal son. He is championed by people here as a symbol of their country’s large and successful diaspora and a prime example of Lebanese entrepreneurial genius. Billboards and posters appeared around the country after news broke of his arrest in November 2018. “We are all Ghosn”, they read.
Lebanon’s popular MTV news site published an opinion piece on Wednesday entitled “The Man who Defeated Japan”. But some activists said his return was the last straw for a country suffering a twin political and economic crisis. The usually staid Japanese media lambasted the “cowardly” Mr Ghosn.
Nissan sacked him as chairman in late 2018 saying internal investigations revealed misconduct including understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.