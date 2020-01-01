fugitive-carlos-ghosn-‘met-lebanese-president’-after-fleeing-japan 

Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive former Nissan chairman, is reported to have met with Lebanon’s president after his return, which, if confirmed, could elevate his escape from a cross-continent caper to a serious diplomatic incident.

The 65-year-old Brazil-born Lebanese businessman has said he escaped “injustice” in Japan, where he was on bail awaiting trial over financial misconduct charges. The story of his seemingly Houdini-like escape had him sneaking out of his home in Tokyo – which had been under 24-hour police surveillance – with a group of ex-special forces soldiers posing as a musical band.

His wife denied the more outlandish details reported first by Lebanese media, but declined to say exactly how he did manage to flee.

Carole Ghosn, 52, did however describe being reunited with her husband as the “best gift of my life.” According to sources quoted by Reuters news agency, Mr Ghosn was greeted warmly by President Michel Aoun on Monday after flying into Beirut via Istanbul by two private planes.

He was said to be “buoyant” and in a combative mood.

The businessman reportedly thanked Mr Aoun for the support he had given him and his family while he was in detention, the sources said. A spokesman for the president denied the allegation. Lebanese officials have said there would be no need to take legal measures against Mr Ghosn because he entered the country legally on a French passport, although Ghosn’s French, Lebanese, and Brazilian passports are with lawyers in Japan.