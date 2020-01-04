fuel-prices-set-to-rise-after-killing-of-iranian-general-in-airstrike

Drivers are set to pay more to fill up at the pumps after the assassination of a top Iranian General sent tensions soaring between the United States and Iran.

Panicking traders sent the price of Brent crude, the international standard, soaring 3.6% to 68.75 dollars per barrel after the country’s second-in-command Qasem Soleimani was killed yesterday in a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump.

Motoring groups have warned there’s a chance that UK drivers could pay up to £1 more, amid fears availability of oil in the Middle East.

Around one fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow choke point between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, which is a crucial point for international energy markets.

The 21-mile wide channel is the only way to move oil from the Persian Gulf out into the world’s oceans.

Traders could hike prices by up to 2p a litre, RAC fuel analyst Simon Williams said.

This means the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car could hit around £70 for unleaded petrol and £73 for diesel.





US airstrike kills top Iranian general in Iraq

AA fuel spokesman Luke Bosdet has also warned that those on the roads need to ‘brace themselves’ for the consequences of the unexpected drone strike.

He told MailOnline: ‘Drivers in the UK need to brace themselves for a rise in the price of fuel.

‘With many families looking to pay off Christmas credit card bill, this could make the finances of some more precarious.’

Worries over rising fuel prices have deepened after it emerged that dozens of US oil workers were planning on fleeing Basra in Iraq, near the border with Iran.

If the Strait of Hormuz closed, it would be a huge blow to the global economy as it carries 30% of the world’s oil and industry could not function without it.

Analysts at the think tank Eurasia Group said Iran’s immediate response to the killing of its top general is likely to include attempts to disrupt shipping and hamper world trade.

Iran analyst Henry Rome said: ‘We expect low-level clashes to last for at least a month and likely be confined to Iraq.

‘Iran will also likely resume harassment of commercial shipping in the Gulf and may launch military exercises to temporarily disrupt shipping.’

The US Defence Department said it targeted Soleimani because he ‘was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’ and accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Donald Trump said last night he ‘terminated’ the most senior member of the Iranian military ‘to stop a war’ and to end his target’s ‘sick passion’ for death.

However, Supreme leader Ali Khamenei has warned ‘harsh vengeance awaits’ and 3,000 more US troops have been sent to the Middle East

The UK government has urged ‘all parties to de-escalate’ and told British nationals to avoid all travel to Iran and Iraq.

This morning, thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered for the funeral of Soleimani, who was targeted while being driven from Baghdad airport by local allies from the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU).

Lining the streets of the Iraqi capital, many mourners cried and chanted ‘death to America, death to Israel’ as the procession took place on Saturday afternoon local time.