🔥Frozen II’s Josh Gad Wants To Play Olaf Again, But Not How You’d Think🔥

Over the past few years, one Disney animated blockbuster has dominated pop culture. Frozen is a phenomenon, with fans of all ages refusing to let the musical adventure go. The House of Mouse broke new ground by producing a bonafide theatrical sequel with Frozen II, which made a ton of money at the box office before eventually heading to Disney+. Josh Gad voices the adorable singing snowman Olaf in the franchise, and he’s down to reprise his role again. Just not in the way you might think.

Frozen II was another huge success, making a whopping $1.450 billion at the box office back in November. As such, fans have been wondering if Disney would green light another sequel, allowing the franchise to grow into a bonafide trilogy. Josh Gad is interested in playing his signature character again, specifically in a series of shorts for Disney+. Gad made his feelings clear on social media, check it out.

Well, there you have it. It looks like some fans have been campaigning for a Disney+ series of shorts staring Josh Gad’s Olaf. What’s more, the actor himself is interested in making this idea into a reality. Your move, Disney.

Josh Gad shared his hopes of getting a Frozen II spinoff on Disney+ over on his personal Instagram page. Gad isn’t why about his ambition and goals about certain film roles, and is happy about making his intentions known via social media. And it looks like he’s down to play Olaf in a recurring series on Disney+.

The concept for Olaf’s series is one with endless possibilities. The idea is that the snowy scene stealer would recap other Disney animated blockbusters, as he did in Frozen II. The sequel saw Olaf recount the events of the first Frozen to hilarious results. What’s more, the movie’s credits scene showed Olaf doing the same thing regarding the sequel’s plot.

As a reminder, you can check out the scene in question below.

This movie might have been out for a number of months, but this sequence still really delivers. Olaf is the chief comedic relief of the Frozen franchise, in no small part due to Josh Gad’s fantastic voice performance. But can you imagine him recapping other popular Disney movies like Beauty and the Beast or Tangled?

Disney+ already has a recurring series of shorts starring Forky from Toy Story 4. Titled Forky Asks A Question, each brief episode sees the utensil turned toy ask an existential question about life and features new performances by Tony Hale. This format seems like it would be perfect for an Olaf miniseries. Although whether or not it actually happens remains to be seen.

Frozen II is available on Disney+ now. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.