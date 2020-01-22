frozen-iguanas-falling-out-of-trees-as-icy-weather-hits-florida

Authorities in Florida have warned residents to watch out for a strange phenomenon during the unusual cold weather – iguanas falling from trees.

Iguanas are a common sight in Florida and are considered a nuisance, often being blamed for harming populations of butterflies and snails and digging burrows that damage infrastructure. But the lizards could be hit hard by unseasonably cold weather in Florida which can paralyse cold-blooded animals.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast,” the National Weather Service in Miami tweeted, “but don’t be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr.”

That drop in temperature – to between -1C and 4C – is uncommon for the usually-warm Florida, where even in winter the temperatures rarely fall below about 18C (65F).

The service said that although the stunned creatures may appear to have met their end, “they are not dead”.