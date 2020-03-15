Frozen 3: When is Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel again coming as Elsa and Anna or there is a major cast upgrade?? checkout for details..

After the bashing box office success of Frozen 2, makers perhaps are as much as looking forward to the third part as much as you are.

Frozen landed on Disney in 2013, becoming a huge hit overnight. After a worthy break of big six years, Frozen 2 gained an equally welcoming response. Released in November 2019, it has officially bagged the title of the highest-grossing animated movie in history. After such a massive collection by the movie, fans can never say no for a third party if asked.

Statements by Director Jennifer Lee:

Keeping in mind the gap between the already released parts, Frozen 3 date can disappoint you as predicted around 2025.

Director Jennifer Lee, in an interview with Deadline, answered all the demands made and tried to throw some hints here and there. Adding, she said,” Time will tell if we have more story to tell, or if anyone even wants it.” But the lady tried not to breathe a word about whether the thought of Frozen 3 was on the table or not. “So, there you have it,” she said without bursting into laughter and saying,” Right now, I feel very done.” Lee has also said that Frozen 3 felt final for her and that she was tired. But in following fays, she also has a ray of hope saying,” We always say ‘never say never.”

Frozen-Elsa and Anna

Source: Frozen.disney.com

Idina Menzel voicing Elsa expressed her desire for involvement if any other installment of the franchise is on the table. While talking to Parade, she said that she could see more stories to be told and thus see a Frozen 3, 4, and 5. “It’s whether they want to make them. I’m happy to be involved,” the lady added. The actor applauded the team for their patient work, overbuilding the story for the next part. Rather than hurrying and exploiting it just for the sake of coming up with a sequel.