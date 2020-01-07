frozen-2-is-the-highest-grossing-animated-movie-in-history-and-we-just-can’t-let-it-go

If you’re secretly a massive fan of Frozen (hey, we’re not judging), you’re in good company and have probably helped make history, as Frozen 2 has become the highest-grossing animated film in history.

Frozen 2 has generated an enormous $1.325billion (£1.006billion) at the global box office, pushing its predecessor, the original Frozen into second place with $1.281billion (£972,663,300).

Third place in the list is Incredibles 2, which grossed $1,243billion (£944,555,700), followed by Minions which took $1.159billion (£880,724,100).

Although the remake of The Lion King actually took in a massive $1.65billion (£1.254billion) after its release in 2019, Jon Favreau’s film is technically counted as a ‘live-action remake’ rather than an animated movie.

Frozen, Frozen 2 and Incredibles 2 are all made by Disney, giving them the top three highest-grossing animated films of all time.

As well as making history as an animated film, Frozen 2 was also the third-biggest film of 2019 after Disney’s Avengers: Endgame which raked in $2.79billion (£2.11billion) and The Lion King.

Frozen 2 only debuted on 22 November, but being released late in the year did nothing to dampen the figures for Anna and Elsa’s adventures.

The sequel was directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, who also helmed the first movie, and even they were surprised at its massive box office success.

Jennifer told Variety: ‘[We’re] very surprised. We just found out, I’m really excited. I think we’re always surprised.’

When asked whether there would be another sequel to the musical fantasy films, Chris added: ‘We’re going to skip three and go right to four.’

We’re pretty sure fans of the films need even more epic musical numbers like the iconic Let It Go so we’re keeping everything crossed for even more sequels to come.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Frozen 2 becomes third highest-grossing film of 2019 after surpassing original at the box office

MORE: Kristen Bell compares Frozen 2 to cake and we totally get it





