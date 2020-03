Frozen 2 Is Finally Available to Stream on Disney+

If you’ve found yourself anxiously checking your Disney+ account, waiting for that magic moment when Frozen II will finally show up on your homepage, you are not alone. But the magical day is finally here!Disney announced Friday that Frozen II would drop on its streaming service, Disney+ on Sunday, March 15. The movie was not expected to become available to stream for another three months, but Disney+ announced the early drop in a statement with the intention of “surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.” With so many schools and gatherings closing in the U.S. due to the spread of COVID-19, aka the coronavirus, it’s nice that Disney is trying to brighten our days just a little.

The sequel to Disney’s smash hit arrived on digital platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Movies Anywhere, Google Play, and more in early February, and it was released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 25. While those options allow you to rent or purchase the movie for your screaming little ones, those with a Disney+ subscription are now officially able to watch for free.Surprise! #Frozen2 is coming early to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/YjcpWvu6P5— Disney (@Disney) March 14, 2020

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!If you’d prefer to own the movie, below are some options to purchase it digitally and on 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray.(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)Digital HD ($20)Find at Prime VideoFind at VuduFind at Google PlayFind at FandangoNowFind at iTunesDigital 4K UHD ($25)Find at Prime VideoFind at VuduFind at FandangoNowBlu-ray + DVD + Digital ($25)Find at WalmartFind at Best BuyFind at Best Buy (two-disk collector’s edition)Find at Target4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital ($30)Find at WalmartFind at Best BuyFind at TargetTwo-movie bundles (Frozen + Frozen 2) Find at Vudu, $30 (SD), $34 (HD), $43 (UHD)Find at Target, $40 (Blu-Ray + DVD + digital)Retailer-exclusive editions of Frozen 2 Find at Walmart: Ultimate Collector’s Edition, $32.96(4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)Find at Best Buy: Exclusive Steelbook Edition, $35 (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)Find at Target: Limited Edition with filmmaker gallery book, $35 (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital)