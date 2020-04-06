Frozen 2 DVD Release date – Cast and what the Disney movie has in store for you!

The prequel to the movie, Frozen 1 was released long back in the year 2013. Since then, Frozen has become one of the top movies of Disney and it received worldwide fame as the new musical film of Disney. After a long pause of six years, Frozen 2 had hit the screen in November 2019 and was welcomed by the same excitement and love.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck surely lived up to the expectations of the millions of viewers all over the world with refined powers of Elsa, new musicals and introduction of new characters. The second part of the film was released all over the world on different dates selected for the release. This movie was planned to be released later than November but the unit decided to do it early as the run-up for Christmas.

Cast

The voices of all the major characters have been given by the same actors and actresses as Frozen 1. Idina Menzel has given the voice for the beloved princess Elsa and Anna, her sister’s voice has been given by Kristen Bell. Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) featured as Kristoff, the ice man and the voice of Olaf has been given by Josh Gad.

Not just this, Disney also announced that there shall be two introductions in the cast. Sterling K Brown would join the cast and play Lieutenant Matthias, the leader of the Arendelle soldiers who get stuck in the woods. Elsa and Anna’s mother, Queen Iduna would be given voice by Evan Rachel Wood, who would be appearing in the flashbacks in the movie, singing a lullaby to her daughters.

Release Date

The release date of the DVD of Frozen 2 was different for different countries and was done from February to end of March of 2020. The DVD was released in India on 30th March, 2020 and was also made available for pre-order. The movie was also made available on 16th March, 2020 on several digital platforms.

However, the DVD comes with several bonuses. The DVD is inclusive of the Easter eggs, deleted scenes, outtakes, and deleted songs. Another feature is a sing-along version of the movie’s addictive songs along with the lyrics to them. The bonus is also inclusive of extra invites for viewers to see the behind-the-scenes and see the magic of Frozen 2 come to life.

Plot

The Disney movie will bring forward Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf all teamed up to fight the dark forces of the North. Pabbie also tells Elsa that the past may have been deceptive and tells her to explore the North carefully. As Elsa explores her powers, she finds a diamond effect power within her as well. However, Pabbie expresses his concern to Anna hoping that the powers that Elsa possesses would somehow be enough to fight the dark forces of the North. Book your DVD soon to find out more about the mystic battle.