frozen-2-beats-its-prequel-to-become-the-highest-grossing-animated-movie-of-all-time-with-$1.32-bn

Disney’s Frozen 2 has surpassed has box office collections of its prequel to take the top spot as the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Elsa and Co. have grossed more than $1.32 billion worldwide since the sequel to the 2013 hit debuted on 22 November, according to Box Office Mojo. That includes a $449 million domestic gross and $875 million international.

The Walt Disney Company accounts for the top three highest-grossing animated movies in history. Incredibles 2, which debuted in 2018, follows the Frozen flicks with $1.24 billion in worldwide gross, reports Fox Business.

A still from Frozen 2. Image from YouTube

Walt Disney’s animated franchise has become the sixth Disney movie of 2019 to enter the $1 billion club. This makes it the company’s sixth film just in 2019 to reach $1 billion, after Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4 and The Lion King.

Frozen 2, which released during the Thanksgiving weekend, took a lead spot at the box-office. Over its opening weekend, it grossed an astounding $350.2 million — smashing records to become the largest-opening animated film of all time, per Deadline.

The animated sequel to 2013 original Frozen not only earned the winning spot for the holiday weekend, but it also broke the record for the biggest Thanksgiving weekend gross of all time, according to Comscore, cited Entertainment Weekly.





According to Variety, Frozen 2 amassed the biggest bounty in China ($118 million), followed by Japan ($103.8 million), Korea ($96.2 million) and the United Kingdom ($65 million).

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the second installation of the Disney franchise of the same name dictates a new magical journey by the previous cast of the movie that goes beyond the adventures of their homeland-Arendelle. The film’s voice cast includes Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 17: 55: 20 IST