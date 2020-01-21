from-terrific-views-to-trendy-cocktails,-12-incredible-rooftop-bars-in-new-york-hotels

The Arlo SoHo, which sits on the cusp of the New York district regarded for its shopping, is in a state of constant buzz. Its lobby area is a close-quartered check-in desk-meets-shop-cum-café and it throngs with trendsetters and creatives. There are a number of bikes locked up outside, free for guests to borrow in the summer and autumn, from dusk until dawn. It has partnerships with a number of local gyms and runs a variety of exercise classes on its rooftop. The rooftop bar offers charming views across the Hudson and is a very pleasant place to while away a few evening hours.



Read expert review

