from-secret-gardens-to-private-art-tours,-8-luxury-hotels-in-dublin-that-go-above-and-beyond

Dublin’s five-star hotel scene has long flourished with impressively grand properties. The lovely Shelbourne is the grand dame of Dublin hotels, and in latter years it has been joined by a series of other superlative properties, each with delightfully strong points – be it stunning art collections, quiet gardens, remarkable cuisine, or delectable afternoon tea, complete with Champagne. Each of the hotels below is nicely situated, and each offers top-end luxury, excellent service, and concierge services without compare – for those who seek the finer things in life.
The Merrion Hotel has it all: period charm, an unbeatable location in the heart of the city and truly excellent levels of service. Behind an impressive Georgian façade, interiors are all stuccoed ceilings, open turf fires and antique furniture – don’t miss the hotel’s sensational collection of Irish art, you could spend hours admiring the pieces on display. Service is highly efficient and courteous, with a welcome note of Irish informality. There’s a beautiful courtyard garden – a rarity in a central Dublin hotel – and a tranquil spa with a blue-tiled pool.
This Irish-owned boutique offers five-star accommodation in a quietly affluent corner of the city. But inside, it’s anything but humble. Opulent interiors feature lots of gilt mirrors, silver paint and frames, chrome fittings, crimson upstairs lobbies, geometric patterned carpets and padded leather walls, with a touch of humour. Each room is unique in style and design, but all are plush, comfortable and spacious. The Dylan offers a connection with the excellent Irish Museum of Modern Art, including private tours and discounted entrance to special exhibitions.
The Shelbourne Dublin is the grand old lady of the Dublin hotel scene. Stylish, opulent and utterly distinctive in a Victorian style, with antiques and embossed wallpaper, open fires and sparkling chandeliers. Service is all one would expect from a five-star: competent and respectful, with bellhops, door attendants and concierge. An excellent range of facilities is offered, including beauty salon, and smart barber shop in the basement. The spa area is delightful with a pool and wonderful relaxation space, with park views and cocktails.
This five-star is certainly grand and opulent, but with a delightful balancing note of informality. Think a profusion of fresh flowers, original art on the walls and bright chandeliers. Excellent service throughout is professional, unobtrusive and low-key. The scene is set by the smartly uniformed doormen, and continues with an exemplary concierge service. Ask for specific tips on local shops and note the hotel’s Slice of the City offer, which offers connections to theatres, galleries and other amenities across the city.
A waterside location, ritzy interiors, an impressive spa and a rooftop bar with vistas across the Dublin docklands all add to The Marker Hotel’s glamorous appeal. Its chunky chequerboard façade is something of a local landmark, and this original look continues within. Rooms are fresh, spacious and inviting, and draw from a palette of wintry tones alongside vivid dashes of cobalt and citrus. The modern spa and wellness area is the big draw, with a fabulous emerald-green infinity pool, commodious whirlpool, and extensive range of treatments.
A handsome, friendly spot: come here for luxury, style and impeccable service in spacious surroundings a 10-minute taxi ride from the city centre. Interiors are a pleasant combination of international and Irish design: think grand public spaces, luxuriously deep carpets, twinkling chandeliers and fresh flowers, plus a bold assortment of modern Irish art and sculpture scattered through the hotel. The hotel courtyard, with its seating areas and fountain, is tranquil. The nicely appointed spa features a pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room.
The reassurance of a top five-star hotel brand, together with a commanding central location and excellent facilities, combine to make the Conrad a Dublin destination in its own right. Inside, think ‘modern international’, with a large echoing atrium; lots of marble and stark tiling; and vast floral displays. Spacious rooms are coolly decorated in the finest of fettle. Ask for an upper floor to enjoy views across the mountains. One side of the hotel opens onto a wide patio, complete with water features and lots of seating: lovely on a fine day.
This splendidly modern and noticeably friendly hotel is set in the very centre of Dublin’s shopping and entertainment district, overlooking the open spaces of St Stephen’s Green. There’s a cosiness and charm here. The glossiness of the atrium is offset by warm tones of purple and mauve, comfortable sofas, stone walls and a glowing fire. Bedrooms are delightful, with a handful of rooms looking east across the treetops of St Stephen’s Green (and these come with furnished balconies). There’s a library of books and a spa with excellent aromatherapy treatments.
