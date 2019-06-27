from-secret-gardens-to-private-art-tours,-8-luxury-hotels-in-dublin-that-go-above-and-beyond

Dublin’s five-star hotel scene has long flourished with impressively grand properties. The lovely Shelbourne is the grand dame of Dublin hotels, and in latter years it has been joined by a series of other superlative properties, each with delightfully strong points – be it stunning art collections, quiet gardens, remarkable cuisine, or delectable afternoon tea, complete with Champagne. Each of the hotels below is nicely situated, and each offers top-end luxury, excellent service, and concierge services without compare – for those who seek the finer things in life.