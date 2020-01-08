from-rana-daggubati-to-rashmika-mandanna,-here-is-how-celebs-wished-yash-on-his-34th-birthday

Why is Chidambaram back in ED’s interrogation room?













Yash is celebrating his 34th birthday on Wednesday, 8 January, in a grand manner by cutting a cake weighing 5000 kilograms. The actor is being wished by thousands of fans across Karnataka and lakhs of fans have sent their wishes to the actor from social media sites.

KGF 2 poster featuring Rocking Star YashTwitter

Celebrities too have joined the fans to wish Yash on his special day. Notably, people from other language have also sent their greetings to the KGF star on his 34th birthday. Rashmika Mandanna, Rana Daggubati and many other stars have wished Rocky Bhai.

Here, we are bringing you the tweets posted by notable personalities:

Rana Daggubati: Happy Happy @TheNameIsYash!! May this year be best yet!!

Puneeth Rajkumar: Happy Birthday @TheNameIsYash

Manvita Kamath: In my dictionary success has a new synonym, “Yash”assu look upto to you,sir. @TheNameIsYash wishing you many more. HBD

Chirranjeevi Sarja: Happy Bday my friend @TheNameIsYash god bless u and all ur dreams come true.. #ಜೈಆಂಜನೇಯ

Rashmika Mandanna: Happy birthday @TheNameIsYash sirr ,, We are eagerly waiting for kgf2 …wishing you the best!!#HappyBirthdayYash

Prashanth Neel: Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand

Chethan Kumar: Wish u Happy Birthday Sir @TheNameIsYash

Dhananjaya: Happy birthday rocking star @TheNameIsYash

Pavana Wadeyar: Happy birthday big brother @TheNameIsYash i wish you get more and more success and a wonderful year ahead. We are so so so proud of you. Lotsss of kisses to you

shruthi ramakrishna: Happy birthday @TheNameIsYash ve a great year ahead