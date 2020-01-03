from-rajinikanth’s-darbar-to-ajith’s-valimai,-here-are-the-top-5-most-awaited-tamil-movies-of-2020

Kollywood’s most-awaited movies of 2020: From Rajinikanth’s Darbar to Ajith’s Valimai, here is the top five most-anticipated Tamil films of the year

Darbar, Master, Valimai, Soorai Pottru and Thalaivar 168 are most-anticipated films of 2020.PR Handout

The year 2019 has been a mixed bag for Kollywood. Vijay’s Bigil and Rajinikanth’s Petta were the highest-grossing movies of the year. Not just big movies, there were a couple of unexpected movie which stuck gold at the collection centres. Notably, Dhanush’s Asuran and Karthi’s Kaithi kept the cash registers ringing in the later part of the year.

Now, the industry has welcomed 2020 with the hopes of having a great year. Here, we are listing out the top five most-awaited movies of the year which is expected to set the box office on fire.

Rajinikanth in Darbar.PR Handout

Movie Name: Darbar

Lead Stars: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Suniel Shetty.

Director: AR Murugadoss

Release Date: 9 January

Rajinikanth’s Darbar is the first big movie to hit the screens in 2020. The movie has generated a lot of buzz with its audio and trailer. This is for the first time that AR Murugadoss is teaming up with Rajini which has made the audience keep high hopes on the flick. Moreover, the success of the film gives a positive start to the Kollywood.

Vijay in and as Master.PR Handout

Movie Name: Master

Lead Stars: Vijay, Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Release Date: April 2020

Vijay is returning after massive success of Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil. He has teamed up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has delivered two hits (Maanagaram and Kaithi) back-to-back. It is a content-backed subject with a message to the society. With the two people join hands after being part of the films, expectations will be much higher than usual? Isn’t?

Ajith.Twitter

Movie Name: Valimai

Lead Stars: Ajith and Yami Gautam.

Director: H Vinoth.

Release Date: September-October 2020

After Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith Kumar, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor have joined hands for Valimai. It is an action thriller in which Thala plays the role of a cop. The shooting is happening at a brisk pace and will be out in the second half of 2020.

Suriya in Soorai Pottru.PR Handout

Movie Name: Soorai Pottru

Lead Stars: Suriya and Aparna Balamurali

Director: Sudha Kongara

Release Date: 1 May

Suriya is badly in need of a hit. His series of underperforming movies at the box office has affected his market in Andhra and Telangana. His next movie Soorai Pottru , based on events during the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, is expected to bring his career back on track.

Rajinikanth and Keerthy SureshTwitter

Movie Name: Thalaivar 168

Lead Stars: Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar.

Director: Siruthai Siva

Release Date: November 2020

This is one such year where Rajinikanth would have two releases in a year. If Darbar is the first big release of 2020, his untitled movie with Siruthai Siva might end up becoming the last big film of the year. Presently referred to as Thalaivar 168, it is a rural drama in which Rajini will be seen in veshti-clad avatar. With the director giving a string of successful movie with Ajith, people have a strong reason to keep high hopes on the film.