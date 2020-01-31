From power publicist to persona non grata — the downfall of a woman caught in Epstein's web

There will be one fewer familiar face at the carousel of parties and dinners across London ahead of the Baftas this weekend — that of Peggy Siegal, who until very recently was one of the most audacious movie publicists in Hollywood. She is in London now, but no celebrities will be posing beside her. Before, those on her speed dial read like a who’s who of the world’s most glamorous and powerful.

I admit I know Peggy; not intimately. I like ambitious women and she is one of them. Nothing would stand in the way of this fast-talking connector, who through sheer chutzpah pulled the right levers to get the films she was hired to promote to win their Oscar.

But now her career is in tatters: every job cancelled, shunned by the glitterati amid a media feeding frenzy. Because the toxicity surrounding sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein has engulfed her too. As Vanity Fair wryly notes in a profile this month: “Siegal’s ensuing fall may illustrate the extent of public disgust for the leeway Epstein enjoyed. Or, depending on whom you ask… the velocity of media judgment; the perils of false friends, sexism, ageism or how easy it is to dismiss notoriously dismissive people.”

Peggy looked decades younger than her 72 years thanks to her facelifts (she is blisteringly honest about them), and I knew that, when in her presence, I might be brushed aside if a more tantalising person was near. So what? It was her job. Her work was her life. No husband, no children; she ruthlessly zeroed in on delivering shiny statues. Every time she came here, she would invite me to one of her dinners — I was delighted to chat to Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, or the cast of The Crown. That will not happen again.

Like many billionaires or movie moguls, Epstein passed in and out of Peggy’s evolving circle, attending a few of her events; they swapped favours. Epstein’s Rolodex included Bills Clinton and Gates. She remained friends, as did many, after he did jail time in 2008, insisting repeatedly in her defence that she hadn’t focused on his faults — a cry repeated by hundreds of those who knew Harvey Weinstein.

It wasn’t until 2018, when Julie Brown of the Miami Herald re-examined Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea for soliciting sex from a minor, and printed evidence that he’d molested teenagers that the attention on Epstein blew up.

After a New York Times interview she was advised to give last summer, her life, as she knew it, disintegrated. Peggy hosted a dinner in 2010 for Prince Andrew in Epstein’s New York apartment. This — along with her name mentioned alongside Epstein’s, quotes she had given to the press in the past for profiles on him, according to Vanity Fair — meant no amount of denial on her part was going to wash. Who cares, you think? A woman hoisted by her own petard of naked ambition. Except that it does matter. History is littered with women taking the blame for the horrors created by men.

There are no accusations being levelled that Peggy helped procure girls or massages, or that she knew of his horrific crimes. Unlike Prince Andrew, she is not accused of having sex with a 17-year-old (an allegation he strongly denies). Many of the billionaire guys who were actually involved with Epstein financially and socially were not affected by his criminal acts.

Epstein, a manipulative paedophile, hanged himself in prison. The world needs someone else to take the stand. And a lone, self-employed woman, with a few disgruntled enemies, is easy prey.

Pucker up, Mr Pitt, this is our moment

Can we please talk about Brad Pitt? Aged 56, after many acting reincarnations, we have reached peak Brad. There’s a relaxed ruffled looseness to the actor, now single again, that feels natural.

Brad Pitt attends the 92nd Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California (REUTERS)



He’s on the Oscar circuit and not many can pull off the tuxedo with the kind of cool insouciance that translates into total hotness. Brad-mania has taken hold again and has uncharacteristically led me to place a bet with a girlfriend that I will kiss him at the weekend. I know this sounds outlandish but our planets should momentarily collide at Charles Finch’s Chanel Bafta party on Saturday.

I have purchased three inches of Saint Laurent velvet, which will be masquerading as a dress (yes, yes, mutton, lamb, mid-life crisis; kissing Brad is definitely on the bucket list). I am confident I can win, because despite my adversary being a Bardot lookalike, I only have to gain a peck on the cheek, while she has foolishly agreed her side of the bargain is a full snog.

Adieu to Europe but vive l’amour

We’re finally leaving Europe. And it feels like the anticlimactic dribble end of a lovely, if complicated, romance, where everyone was intent on telling you that finishing the relationship with this handsome foreigner was for your own good.

But you really didn’t want to; you miss them already; feel unease it’s the wrong choice. And now here we are. On our own again. Still, come spring, I reckon there’ll be no stopping a whole raft of passionate continental love affairs. And maybe we won’t notice the difference.

