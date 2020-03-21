From Off-White™ to Acne Studios, Our Pick of SSENSE Exclusives Is Here

It’s no secret that the way we shop has changed in recent years. And as such, so has the way fashion brands and retailers release product. Retailer-exclusive drop models have been adopted by high fashion labels and streetwear names alike, meaning you need to know where to go if you want the limited, less-seen-everywhere goods. And Montreal-based luxury retailer SSENSE is one retailer that’s teeming with the exclusives.

From big players like Off-White™ and Raf Simons to smaller labels such as AFFIX and Perks and Mini, we’ve browsed the array of SSENSE-only collections and picked out the products that make our shopping list.

Perks and Mini Embroidered Hoodie

Perks and Mini Embroidered Hoodie
Buy at ssense

Set up in Melbourne and established in Paris by husband and wife duo Misha Hollenbach and Shauna Toohey, Perks and Mini has been pushing progressive graphic design for 20 years. With collabs with the likes of NEIGHBORHOOD. already under its belt, the brand recently dropped an SSENSE exclusive capsule. This black hoodie, which gets its detail via some embroidered yellow flowers, is perfect for edging slowly into summer with.

Raf Simons x EASTPAK Backpack

Raf Simons x EASTPAK Backpack
Buy at ssense

Raf Simons collaborated with EASTPAK?? We hear you ask. Well, yes he did, and the results are pretty good. This SSENSE-only backpack from the joint venture comes bearing loads of nifty places to put your day to day essentials.

Acne Studios Socks

Acne Studios Socks
Buy at ssense

Swedish label Acne Studios pays tribute to ’90s craze Monster in My Pocket with a special capsule collection. This pair of socks, which sadly feature no monsters or pockets, is still a sweet little foot cover for summer.

Telfar Tote Bag

Telfar Tote Bag
Buy at ssense

Provider of 2019’s must-have bag, this tote by Telfar will make you feel good for three reasons. It’s faux-leather, it can be used in place of reusable plastic bags, and it’s bright damn orange.

Dries Van Noten x Mika Ninagawa T-Shirt

Dries Van Noten x Mika Ninagawa T-Shirt
Buy at ssense

We love Dries for its loud, psychedelic prints, and this tee fits that bill. Mika Ninagawa is a Japanese photographer and director, and here she teams up with the Belgian designer on a piece from the SSENSE-exclusive capsule.

Lemaire Loafer

Lemaire Loafer
Buy at ssense

One of minimal fashion’s key players, Christophe Lemaire balances designing his own collections by collaborating with the likes of Uniqlo. Here, the master of minimal provides for a generation of men hungry for more varied footwear options with a sleek black loafer.

Off-White™ T-Shirt

Off-White™ T-Shirt
Buy at ssense

Virgil Abloh is a busy busy man. But still not too busy for his Off-White™ to drop an SSENSE-only collection. There are plenty of highlights in it, but the summer-ready paint-splatter tee is a key piece for us.

Off-White™ iPhone 11 Case

Off-White™ iPhone 11 Case
Buy at ssense

We told you — plenty of highlights. And we just had to include another one from the collection. Stamped with one of Abloh’s signature make-it-obvious graphics, this bright red case is the rightful home for your iPhone 11 Pro.

AFFIX Hoodie

AFFIX Hoodie
Buy at ssense

From blockbuster brand Off-White™ to one that’s relatively more under-the-radar. Co-founded by Kiko Kostadinov, London-based utility wear label AFFIX knows how to do simple well. Going down the route of multiple retailer-exclusive drops, this hoodie colorway is one of its best.

032c Pin

032c Pin
Buy at ssense

Want to add some positivity to your outfit? It’s certainly a good time to do so. And here’s how to do it.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.