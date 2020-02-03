From No Time To Die to A Quiet Place 2: Everything we learned from this year's Super Bowl trailers

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Super Bowl means two things – football and trailers.

Super Bowl ads have almost become as big a deal as the game itself over the years, and last night was no exception.

As well as one of the most stunning sporting comebacks in recent years, not to mention JLo and Shakira’s hugely entertaining half-time show, millions of viewers were treated to new clips for some of the biggest films of the coming year.

Here’s what we picked up from the Super Bowl trailers.

No Time To Die

While the new No Time To Die clip was just 30 second long, it gave viewers more insight into the upcoming movie. Daniel Craig’s Bond is seen shooting off into the skies with Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, while Ana de Arms came in all guns blazing as Paloma. We also got a first proper look at Rami Malek in the role of Safin too, with a scarred face and icy cold demeanour. Lea Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann and Christoph Waltz’s Ernst Stavro Blofeld also feature, with Blofeld teasing “a secret” about Bond’s past which could see the narrative threads from the last few films finally tying together.

Released: April 3

A Quiet Place 2

The horror event of the year is arriving in March, and the new clip for A Quiet Place 2 shows a glimpse of some of the set pieces we can expect in the sequel. We see John Krasinski’s father Lee Abbott for the first time in a flashback scene, which takes place on the first day of the alien invasion which wipes out most of humanity. Good that he’s popped up, after being absent in the first trailer. We also see more of Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbot. The clip tracks her after leaving the family’s farm complex, and there’s an unnerving confrontation with a monster on an abandoned train carriage, too.

Released: March 20

Fast and Furious 9

The Fast series has always focused on the importance of family, and never more so than the new clip for Fast 9. Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto takes centre stage, reuniting with the gang and looking after his baby with Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz. He also faces off with John Cena’s new character – a “master thief, assassin, high-performance driver”, and all round hard nut who happens to be Diesel’s brother.

Released: May 22

Tom Gun: Maverick

The latest trailer from Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel focuses more on the aerial action than the previous clips, taking viewers right into the cockpit of Cruise’s fighter jet itself and giving more of a sense of the G-force and inertia than ever before. There’s also a brief portrayal of the conflict between the members of the military flying school. It looks like it’s going to be a bombastic one.

Released: June 26