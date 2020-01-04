from-lena-headey-to-mark-hamill:-who-could-play-vesimir-in-the-witcher-season-2?

The Witcher, Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones is coming back for a second season.

In fact, the sophomore run of the show was confirmed even before the first series had dropped in December of last year.

Now that the show’s timelines have caught up with each other, the new run of episodes can start to explore more familiar territory that readers of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and the trilogy of best-selling video games will recognise.

Chief among the characters we just have to meet next time around is Vesimir, another Witcher (aka monster hunters mutated by magic).

Vesimir is the oldest and most experienced of the Witchers, and like Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), survived the racial cleansing that decimated the monster hunter communities and made them such a sought-after commodity.

Playing a major role in the third and final video game, The Wild Hunt, we know it’s only a matter of time before Geralt’s wisened old mentor appears in the adaption, so here are our choices for who could play Vesimir in The Witcher season two.

Mark Hamill

First of all, we say: who better to take on the role than a Jedi Master? Mark Hamill would be a great choice.

In the video games, Vesimir is a grizzled and bitter husk of his former self, who needs Geralt to bring him back to life, so to speak.

The Last Jedi may not have pleased everyone with the characterisation of Luke Skywalker – least of all Hamill himself – but it was his best work as an actor in years, and he could bring exactly the same energy to this role.

Anthony Hopkins

If you’re a legend of the monster hunting community, why not be played by a legend of stage and screen?

Sir Anthony Hopkins has played all manner of characters, but we feel his Vesimir would be a combination of two of his most-loved roles; Doctor Hannibal Lecter and Westworld creator, Robert Ford.

It’s exactly the kind of gravitas Hopkins could bring that could make the second season of the Witcher a step up from the first.

Lena Headey

First of all: discount the fact that Lena Headey is younger than the others on this list – as we saw with Geralt, Witcher’s are practically ageless, so it wouldn’t be too big of a jump to imagine Vesimir is hundreds of years older than our hero but doesn’t look it.

Second of all – can you imagine the coup? Stealing Cersei Lannister for your high-fantasy epic?

In Thrones, it was Headey’s steely determination that made her a star, but this role would require a lot more from her than just standing on a balcony sipping wine – call it her much needed redemption for season eight!

Ray Winstone

Now we’re talking!

Ray Winstone has made a career out of playing tough, no-nonsense gangsters, and Vesimir is in exactly this same realm, although he lives in a fantasy world and hunts monsters for a living.

We think this pairing would create a great dichotomy between both Geralt and Vesimir, and we would just give anything to see Winstone and Henry Cavill go toe-to-toe on our screens, to be honest.

Helen Mirren

If you’re going to gender-swap a character, why not do it in style?

Dame Helen Mirren isn’t above starring in a franchise, as we know from her work on RED and Fast and Furious.

This would require perhaps a different energy than we’ve previously seen from Mirren before, but she has played the actual Queen so we know she’s an authoritative figure who won’t take any nonsense – the perfect Vesimir, then.

Robert De Niro

Our greatest living actor. The oldest living Witcher.

Robert De Niro just…is Vesimir, and we know he already has a great relationship with Netflix thanks to The Irishman.

Think about it. It just makes sense.

The Witcher season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.





