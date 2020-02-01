from-kate-middleton-to-audrey-hepburn,-these-are-the-most-memorable-bafta-dresses-of-all-time

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The British Academy Film Awards, otherwise known as ‘The BAFTAs’ have been around since 1949.

Although the ceremony takes place after the much-anticipated Golden Globes and SAG Awards, the British-based event never fails to attract a star-studded crowd.

Over the years, the BAFTA red carpet has been graced by some of the biggest names in film and television, along with some truly memorable outfits.

From Audrey Hepburn’s iconic white dress in 1955, to Angelina Jolie breaking barriers in 2014 wearing a Yves Saint Laurent suit, it’s fair to say that an array of designers and trends have made an appearance during the awards’ history.

The glamorous evening also has a long association with the royal family, which in recent years has meant the attendance of The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Willliam.

For The Duchess’s BAFTA debut in 2011, she stunned in a sweeping lavender floor length gown by Alexander McQueen – the designer also created her wedding dress that same year.

The duchess is set to return to the red carpet for a fourth time at the BAFTAs 2020 along with a killer line-up of stars at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 2.

