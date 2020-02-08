from-elvis-to-fdr:-rare-and-iconic-life-magazine-picture-collection-released

The latest headlines in your inbox

A rare collection of LIFE magazine photos has been released, with fascinating images showing iconic figures including Elvis Presley, Franklin D Roosevelt and Muhammad Ali.

LIFE was published weekly between 1883 and 1972. It was then published monthly until 2000.

From 1936 to 2000, LIFE commissioned more than 10 million photographs across 120,000 stories. At its height, LIFE magazine’s images and essays reached one of three American readers.

During the second world war LIFE had 40 war correspondents, seven of whom were women, including Mary Walsh Hemingway and Margaret Bourke White.

War photographer Robert Capa was hired by the magazine to cover the D Day landings. His blurred photos of the soldiers disembarking and storming the beach have since become the defining images of the landings.

In the 1960s LIFE featured thousands of celebrity photographs.

Actress Grace Kelly wearing fashionable clothes, New York City, New York, March 1956 (The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Public figures as multifarious and diverse as Martin Luther King and Yoko Ono were included in the magazine.

The photographs have now been made available to the wider press via visual media company Getty Images.

Elvis Presley having an interview during his return to the United States after his military service, New Jersey, United States, 1960 (The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

“We’re thrilled to make more of this incredible historic content available to our customers,” said Bob Ahern, Director of Archive Photography, Getty Images.

“This imagery, with more to come in the next several years, combined with our extensive archival content, ensures that we can give them unprecedented access to historical imagery and ultimately help them better tell their stories.”

American heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali (born Cassius Clay) stands outside the Alvin Theater, October 1968 (The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Meredith acquired the LIFE Picture Collection in 2018, and since then they have been working to make both its stories and images more accessible.

“Since Meredith acquired the LIFE Picture Collection in 2018, we continue to make more of the collection accessible,” said Jill Golden, Director, LIFE Picture Collection.

“We’re in the process of reviewing 100,000 individual stories commissioned by LIFE Magazine during its existence and we’re creating a comprehensive snapshot of this vast collection.”