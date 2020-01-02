from-drdo’s-inauguration-to-farmers-issues:-here’s-pm-modi’s-karnataka-visit-itinerary

PM Modi during 2-day Karnataka visit.ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bengaluru on January 2 on a 2-day visit to Karnataka for various official engagements. From releasing the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) to the inauguration of the 107th Indian Science Congress; From distributing awards to inaugurating DRDO Young Scientists’ Lab, here is a list of what is expected during PM Modi’s visit to the southern state.

@PMOIndia

Inauguration of 5 DRDO Young Scientists Labs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories. PM Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the occasion at the Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru during his two-day visit beginning January 2.

DRDO will also showcase some of its innovative products to the Prime Minister at an Exhibition on the occasion. Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa and DRDO Chairman Dr. G Satheesh Reddy will be present on the occasion.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan)

Labourers remove dried grass from a rice field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, August 30, 2016. Picture taken August 30, 2016 (representational image).Reuters file

The Prime Minister will release the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) of Rs 2,000 on January 3. According to an official statement, this will benefit approximately 6 crore beneficiaries. Prime Minister will also hand over Certificates to beneficiaries under PM Kisan from 8 States/UTs.

Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting in Tumkuru. He will also give away Agriculture Minister’s Krishi Karman Awards for progressive farmers.

Inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the mega summit at a huge makeshift hall in the Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra (GKVK) campus on the city’s northern outskirts. He will also address the gathering at the GKVK campus at the state-run University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS). Previously, PM Modi inaugurated the 103rd session at Mysuru on January 3, 2016.

PM Modi’s 2-day Karnataka visit itinerary:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. ANI

According to the state Information Department, here is the complete schedule of Prime Minister’s 2-day Karnataka visit: