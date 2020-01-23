from-da-vinci-to-prada:-the-best-things-to-see-and-do-in-milan

Although renowned for its high-end shopping and cutting-edge design, Milan offers many more things to do: its museums harbour some of the country’s finest works of art, and there’s no shortage of churches adorned with wonderful frescoes, a number from the school of Leonardo Da Vinci. Steps away from the Gothic-style Duomo is La Scala, the country’s most-famous opera house where Bellini, Rossini and Verdi premiered their works. A big plus for tourists is that Milan’s relatively compact size means the centre can easily be explored on foot. Wander unplanned in the city’s narrow cobbled streets and you’ll discover a vibrant cosmopolitan city with plenty of charm and character.

Duomo

Walk the rooftops of the Duomo

With its spindly spires, flying buttresses and countless statues, the Gothic Duomo Di Milano is striking from any vantage point, although probably even more so from the rooftops. Catch the lift or climb the 251 steps to the top of the cathedral where you can observe countless statues, intricate gargoyles and elaborate spires up close while soaking in panoramic views of the city and the snowy Alps beyond.

Insider tip: Amongst the intricate statues depicting saints and martyrs are several hidden faces and details. Look out for Toscanini, Dante and even Abraham Lincoln, and see if you can spot the tennis rackets, boxing gloves and mountaineering equipment concealed among the Gothic reliefs.