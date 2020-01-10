From cleaning toilets to cooking your dinner – five ways robots will transform housework

We’ve all seen the movies.

The robots take a turn, eventually bringing the human race to a shuddering halt. Despite such obvious forewarnings robots have been welcomed more and more into our home lives.

Robotic speakers and digital assistants such as Alexa and Google Home have become commonplace inside the kitchen or the bedroom and automated vacuums whirr through the house almost undetected.

Perhaps then it should become no surprise that companies have started latching onto a sizeable market of people looking to put the days of housework behind them.

Below are five menial everyday tasks that may become a thing of the past.

Cooking

Cooking can be tricky, particularly if your dish involves making the correct amount of pasta. Luckily the folks at London-based Moley Robotics have developed a pair of nifty arms that will take such headaches away. Choose the dish you’re in the mood for and leave the robotic masterchef to work.

Samsung has also flexed its muscles in the cookery space, showing off its own “robochef” at this year’s CES. The Samsung arms effectively act as a sous chef, assisting in stirring and chopping. The Bot Chef is essentially an extra pair of hands in the kitchen.