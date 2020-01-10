From cleaning toilets to cooking your dinner – five ways robots will transform housework

We’ve all seen the movies.
The robots take a turn, eventually bringing the human race to a shuddering halt. Despite such obvious forewarnings robots have been welcomed more and more into our home lives.
Robotic speakers and digital assistants such as Alexa and Google Home have become commonplace inside the kitchen or the bedroom and automated vacuums whirr through the house almost undetected.
Perhaps then it should become no surprise that companies have started latching onto a sizeable market of people looking to put the days of housework behind them.
Below are five menial everyday tasks that may become a thing of the past.
Cooking
Cooking can be tricky, particularly if your dish involves making the correct amount of pasta. Luckily the folks at London-based Moley Robotics have developed a pair of nifty arms that will take such headaches away. Choose the dish you’re in the mood for and leave the robotic masterchef to work.
Samsung has also flexed its muscles in the cookery space, showing off its own “robochef” at this year’s CES. The Samsung arms effectively act as a sous chef, assisting in stirring and chopping. The Bot Chef is essentially an extra pair of hands in the kitchen.
Laundry
When most people look at their pile of laundry they see an insurmountable task, a job that is simply never finished. Well if such anxieties haunt you then Panasonic’s concept robot could be the one for you.
Debuted in Berlin two years ago, the Panasonic “Laundroid” laundry robot demonstrated an ability to fold, wash, dry, iron, and store your clothes. All you have to do is drop your laundry into the machine.
Dishwashing
So a residential dishwashing robot may be some way off, but Dishcraft’s commercial efforts that were unveiled last year point to a bright future in the area. The Silicon Valley-based firm spent four years developing a very technical robot that ensures ultimate cleanliness for cafes and restaurants.
Dishcraft, which has raised over $25m (£19.1m) in funding, said its machine will also help address “high churn and unfilled positions” at eateries.
Toilet cleaning
Even the most dedicated luddite would be interested in a machine that would tackle the toilet for them. Many of us have walked into the bathroom to find an unwelcome gift left behind by another resident. Even when the issue is addressed such gifts can continue arriving.
Luckily, the good folks at Giddel have developed a machine that will take one of life’s more disgusting tasks off your hands. Clip it onto the top of the bowl and watch the electric brush go to work. That said the $450 (£405) price tag might cause some to balk.
Vacuuming
The Roomba has been around for some time but its sleek design and breakthrough technology made it a real hit. Issues around stairs still remain but loyal users of the machines really love them.
Speaking at CES in Las Vegas this week, iRobot chief executive Colin Angle revealed to Bloomberg that the company was working on a version with arms that could tackle other household chores. Angle said that new advancements in computer vision and the ability for robots to map out someone’s home will make such devices possible.