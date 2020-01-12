From Chris and Harley to Anton and Belle – what Love Island couples from 2019 are still together?

Love Island 2020 kicks off on ITV2 tonight, bringing with it 12 singletons all looking for love.

And while we get ready to watch their romances blossom, we can’t help but wonder what happened to the 2019 couples?

Let’s remind ourselves.

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash

Chris Taylor and Harley Brash split back in August, with Chris writing on Instagram they had ‘been very busy with separate opportunities and haven’t had enough quality time for each other.’

While he wasn’t lucky in love, he has managed to score some super fans on the back of his Love Island stint.

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan split up shortly after leaving the villa, but remained in touch with one another.

Back in September, Belle told Metro.co.uk: ‘We still talk here and there but it’s really hard when he’s travelling and we’d go two or three days without talking.

‘And for me, when I’m seeing someone, I need more than that. At least if I’m not seeing you, call me, pick up the phone.’

She didn’t rule out a reunion, saying: ‘I always say never say never, because if you say never, you look like a fool when you get back with them. But for right now, it’s not right for both of us.’

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds called it a day after three months on the outside.

While neither publicly confirmed their split, India nodded to it on her Instagram story shortly after the story broke.

She wrote: ‘It’s free to be kind… Think before you type… Thank you x.’

At the time, an insider said they had decided to ‘amicably’ go their own ways, after struggling to balance their conflicting schedules.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard are still going strong ever since they got together in the villa last summer.

They have both admitted they struggle to find time together owing to their hectic schedules, with Curtis saying they have been ‘scattered everywhere.’

The dancer told Press Association: ‘We are not struggling with the relationship or anything like that, we are in a great place, but time management is a crucial thing.’

Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Despite being plagued with rumours of faking their romance at the time, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are still going strong.

They post regularly together on Instagram and recently enjoyed an idyllic holiday in the Maldives.

Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea went their separate ways back in September.

Despite rumours at the time that Greg had done the deed over text, Amber recently told Metro.co.uk that she has ‘nothing negative to say about him.’

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams

Jourdan Riane and Danny Williams split back in October, despite having already moved in together.

Jourdan later told Metro.co.uk that the break up was difficult, but amicable, saying: ‘‘Definitely not the easiest, definitely quite a hard situation to be in. But I kind of try and put the amicable side of things to the front of it.’

Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

MORE: Love Island bosses ‘refuse to back down to public’ as fans demand Ollie Williams be removed over hunting photos

MORE: Love Island first look: Laura Whitmore nails first slow-mo walk as she welcomes ladies to villa ahead of first major bombshell





