from-child-actress-to-hot-tv-diva:-jennifer-winget’s-inspirational-journey

Be it her terrific talent on television or the Bardot beauty behind the screens, if there is one thing we know, it is that no one can wing it like Winget. She has starred in several television shows like Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, etc. and when she is not making everybody fall for her with her excellent acting skills or winning an award for her many talents.

TV’s favorite bahu, one of the sexiest women in Asia, and resident cutie, Jennifer Winget is an actress that you would have heard of, even if you don’t follow the drama on Indian television. Making waves with her newly launched serial Beyhadh, the actress is currently unstoppable!

Here is taking a look at her remarkable journey from child artist to sexy diva. Unlike most stars who start with television and then move to Bollywood, Jennifer did the exact opposite. Her first big break came at the age of 12, as a child artist in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, which starred Manisha Koirala.

Two years later, she was in the movie Kuch Naa Kaho with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. She made her TV debut a couple of years later with Ekta Kapoor’s Kkusum. However, her big break as the lead came with Kartika, a show on Hungama TV where she played the role of a struggling singer who dreams of making it big.

She later starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played Sneha, the daughter of the protagonists.



Jennifer later bagged Dill Mill Gayye. The show was a sequel to Star Plus’ Sanjivani – a Medical Boon, and the focus was on the love story between Dr. Amaan Malik and Dr. Riddhima Gupta, played by Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer.

Jennifer came in to replace an actor, and she ended up finding love on the sets. Karan and her on-screen chemistry was the talk of the town until Karan left the show because his character was developing negatively.

Karan soon divorced his first wife, after a year of marriage, after which he started dating Jennifer. Exactly a year after the show ended, in 2011, Karan proposed to Jennifer and the two got married in 2012. By this time, they had known each other for a decade.



Unfortunately, this wasn’t meant to be, and their marital problems grew when Karan signed Alone and met his third and current wife, Bipasha Basu.

Beyhadh! The romantic thriller put Jennifer right back on the top TV actors list, and she ended up becoming one of the highest-paid actresses, with earnings of up to Rs 1 lakh per episode. Right now, in her prime, the actress was also seen in, Bepannah, where she plays one part of a happily married couple. The show already created waves thanks to its interesting plotline and Jennifer’s acting (her character is slowing building up to be an obsessive wife).

Jennifer has set the internet on fire with her latest bikini picture. Jennifer, who is on a much-deserved getaway, recently posted a picture on her Instagram page, where she can be seen posing with poise in an itsy-bitsy bikini.Jennifer looks stunning in an orange-black bikini as she enjoys the wetness of grass and flowers.

So from being a small girl to turning into a bombshell, Jennifer Winget is dream girl of many guys out there, her journey is inspiring as her role, right Jennifer?