from-banjos-to-yoga:-a-bauhaus-alphabet

Q is for Quadrangle

“The quadrangle is the token of a new humanity. The square is to us what the cross was to the early Christians,” said Theo van Doesburg, who arrived at the Bauhaus in Weimar in 1921, where he hoped to become a teacher. Though he failed in that endeavour, his soirées were attended by Paul Klee and Wassily Kandinsky, and his idea for a visual vocabulary limited to squares and rectangles began to appear in Bauhaus work. “Circle, square, triangle” became their trinity of basic forms. Klee divided his paintings into squares: “whether we like it or not, our eyes gobble squares,” he said. Kandinsky theorised that each of the shapes had a colour with which it was universally associated. In the case of the square – red. Despite some disagreements – Oskar Schlemmer protested that the circle was red, while Walter Gropius privately thought it was the triangle – Kandisky’s schema became a mainstay of Bauhaus motifs. Josef Albers described his most famous series, “Homage to the Square”, as “platters to serve colour.”