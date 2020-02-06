from-audrey-hepburn-to-gwyneth-paltrow,-the-best-oscars-dresses-of-all-time

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The annual Oscars Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 9, heralding the end of awards season with the most carefully scrutinised red carpet of the year.

The biggest names in film, fashion and music will spend the next few days meeting with their stylists in a bid to win themselves one of the event’s most hotly contested awards: that of the (unofficial) best dressed.

From Audrey Hepburn’s boatneck Givenchy dress in 1954 to the princess-perfect Ralph Lauren gown Gwyneth Paltrow wore to collect her Best Actress award in 1999, there have been some truly memorable sartorial moments at the awards.

With designers all over the world vying to dress the biggest names on the guest list, a number of past Oscars gowns have earned a special place in fashion history.

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Ralph Lauren (Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)

From the bespoke Chartreuse-coloured satin gown Nicole Kidman wore to the 1997 Oscars, to the voluminous pale pink masterpiece Jennifer Lawrence chose to collect her 2013 Best Actress Oscar in (the one she famously tripped up on as she made her way to the stage), Dior has been a popular choice over the years, as has Versace, Valentino, Elie Saab and Gucci.

Nicole Kidman with her then husband Tom Cruise in 1997 (AFP/Getty Images)

Much like the Golden Globes and Grammy Awards, we expect the stars will once again pull out all the stops for their final sartorial bow of the season.

Scroll the gallery above to see some of the best Oscars dresses of all time.

