from-ala-vaikunthapuramlo-to-rrr,-here-are-few-of-the-most-awaited-telugu-films-of-the-year

Fans of the Telugu film industry are awaiting the release of some films this year for which they have been waiting for a long time. And as the year has begun, the Sankranti race is going to start soon, and will lay the path for many more films to release, throughout the year.

Here are some of the most-awaited films of the year:

Ala Vaikunthapuramlo

After a gap of almost two years, Stylish Star Allu Arjun is back with Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which is directed by none other than Trivikram Srinivas, who is popular for the amazing dialogues he writes. The film is slated for release on January 12 and it is said that it will be preponed to January 10. Fans of Allu Arjun have been desperately waiting for this film and the buzz is already high and positive. The film has Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth and others as a part of the huge cast.

Sarileru Nekevaru

Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi’s combination is something the audiences have been looking forward to watch on the big screens. Anil is known for making films which will make the audience fall of their seat with laughter. At the same time, the last time Mahesh was seen doing some comedy was in Dookudu. Also, the film marks the comeback of Vijayashanti, who is popularly known as Lady Amitabh, Sangeetha and Bandla Ganesh as well. Mahesh is seen playing an Army official and even that is his first time. Well, the list goes on, and the film is slated for release on January 11.

Mahesh Babu and Vijayshanti in Sarileru Nekevaru.Twitter

96 Telugu remake

This film is something many Telugu audiences are waiting to watch. The remake of Tamil blockbuster film 96 has Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles and is directed by Prem Kumar, who directed original version. Tentatively, the film is titled Janaki Devi and expectations on the film are high already. It is slated for release on February 14.

SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and DVV Danayya at RRR movie launchTwitter

RRR

For this film, fans of Rajamouli, throughout the world are waiting. Baahubali took him to heights and now, it is expected that even RRR will be of such class and charisma. The film has Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR, one of the most awaited combinations of Telugu film industry. Also, it has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani, Satya Dev and many Irish actors. It is being produced under a budget of Rs 350 Cr and all eyes are on it. The film is slated for release on July 30.

Jaan

Saaho failed in living up to the expectations of the audiences. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, which was directed by Sujeeth Sign failed at the box office in garnering collections and impressing the audiences as well. And now, he will next be seen in Jaan, which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas will be seen in a love story after a long time and in this film, he will be seen playing a palm reader. It is expected to release in October, 2020.

Chiranjeevi- Koratala Siva’s untitled project

This film marks the 152nd film of Chiranjeevi and his first-time collaboration with blockbuster director Koratala Siva. The film went on floors on January 2nd and is being produced by Ram Charan Tej in collaboration with Matinee Entertainments. Trisha is playing the leading lady in this film which is expected to be releasing on August 14.